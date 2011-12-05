Dec 5 Summaries from La Liga
soccer matches on
Monday :
Sevilla 3 Federico Fazio 32, Manu 50, Frederic Kanoute
90+2
Getafe 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Played on Sunday:
Granada CF 1 Odion Jude Ighalo 45
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Real Mallorca 1 Alvaro 3
Athletic Bilbao 1 Fernando Amorebieta 45+3
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,863
- - -
Osasuna 2 Miguel Flano 39, Javad Nekounam 90+3
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,701
- - -
Real Sociedad 3 Martin Demichelis 10og, Carlos Vela 89,
Diego Ifran 90+1
Malaga 2 Salomon Rondon 20, Sebastian Fernandez 59
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,500
- - -
Atletico Madrid 3 Gabi 25, Radamel Falcao 74, Eduardo Salvio
90+1
Rayo Vallecano 1 Gabi 90+3og
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,000
- - -
Played on Saturday:
Valencia 2 Alberto Costa 6pen, Roberto Soldado 80
Espanyol 1 Hector Moreno 69
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Barcelona 5 Cesc Fabregas 4,33, Isaac Cuenca 37, Lionel
Messi 55, Alexis Sanchez 61
Levante 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 79,361
- - -
Racing Santander 1 Cristian Stuani 27
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,500
- - -
Sporting Gijon 0
Red Card: Sebastian Eguren 80
Real Madrid 3 Angel Di Maria 35, Cristiano Ronaldo 65,
Marcelo 90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,536
