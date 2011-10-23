Oct 23 La Liga summaries on Sunday.
Villarreal 0
Levante 3 Juanlu 16,43, Arouna Kone 58
Halftime: 0-2
- - -
Valencia 1 Roberto Soldado 90
Athletic Bilbao 1 Iker Muniain 72
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Radamel Falcao 43pen
Real Mallorca 1 Tomer Hemed 2pen
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Osasuna 3 Raul Garcia 18, Nino 27, Javad Nekounam 30
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 3-0
- - -
Real Sociedad 0
Getafe 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Real Betis 0
Rayo Vallecano 2 Alhassane Bangoura 79, Koke 89pen
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Barcelona 0
Missed penalty: Lionel Messi 90+5
Sevilla 0
Red Card: Frederic Kanoute 90+4, Fernando Navarro 90+8
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 82,743
- - -
Malaga 0
Real Madrid 4 Gonzalo Higuain 11, Cristiano Ronaldo
23,28,38
Halftime: 0-4
- - -
Sporting Gijon 2 David Barral 6, Andre Castro 42
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 2-0
- - -
Racing Santander 0
Espanyol 1 Sergio Garcia 59
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
