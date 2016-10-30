Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 30
Las Palmas 3 Pedro Bigas 52, Jonathan Viera 66pen, Kevin-Prince Boateng 68
Celta Vigo 3 Daniel Wass 6, Iago Aspas 14,21
Red Card: Sergi Gomez 65
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 21,194
- - -
Real Betis 0
Espanyol 1 Diego Reyes 62
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,282
- - -
Athletic Club 1 Raul Garcia 28
Osasuna 1 Oriol Riera 23
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 43,696
- - -
Eibar 2 Ivan Ramis 80, Pedro Leon 87
Villarreal 1 Bruno Soriano 41pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,678
- - -
Saturday, October 29
Barcelona 1 Rafinha 48
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 82,914
- - -
Atletico Madrid 4 Yannick Carrasco 7,86, Kevin Gameiro 24,44
Red Card: Stefan Savic 60
Malaga 2 Sandro Ramirez 31, Ignacio Camacho 64
Red Card: Chory Castro 88
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 47,471
- - -
Alaves 1 Deyverson 7
Real Madrid 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 17pen,33,88, Alvaro Morata 84
Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo 79
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 19,840
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 Moi Gomez 20
Sevilla 1 Luciano Vietto 4
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 22,803
- - -
Friday, October 28
Leganes 0
Real Sociedad 2 Willian Jose 29, Xavier Prieto 59
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,922
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 31
Deportivo Coruna v Valencia (1945)