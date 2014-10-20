Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 20
Real Sociedad 1 Pablo Hervias Ruiz 82
Getafe 2 Abdoul Karim Yoda 90,90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,098
- - -
Sunday, October 19
Villarreal 2 Ikechukwu Uche 23,59
Almeria 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Elche 0
Sevilla 2 Carlos Bacca 59, Kevin Gameiro 73
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,059
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 3 Jose Luis Gaya 36og, Lucas 43, Toche 79
Valencia 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 21,908
- - -
Atletico Madrid 2 Tiago 43, Mario Suarez 71
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 54,069
- - -
Saturday, October 18
Cordoba 1 Nabil Ghilas 90+4
Malaga 2 Samuel Garcia Sanchez 22, Nordin Amrabat 31pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 16,615
- - -
Barcelona 3 Xavi 60, Neymar 72, Lionel Messi 74
Eibar 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,546
- - -
Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 6pen
Celta Vigo 1 Nolito 73
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,600
- - -
Levante 0
Real Madrid 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 13pen,61, Javier Hernandez 38, James Rodriguez 66, Isco 82
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 23,506
- - -
Friday, October 17
Granada CF 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 Manucho 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,415
- - -