Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Celta Vigo 2 Nolito 59pen, Fabian Orellana 71
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,099
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 2 Alberto Bueno 51, Gael Kakuta 69
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,914
- - -
Barcelona 5 Neymar 17, Lionel Messi 38,59,65pen, Luis Suarez 73
Levante 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 74,963
- - -
Valencia 1 Alvaro Negredo 71pen
Getafe 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 48,245
- - -
Saturday, February 14
Malaga 0
Missed penalty: Nordin Amrabat 84
Espanyol 2 Alvaro Gonzalez 41, Sergio Garcia 90+3
Red Card: Diego Colotto 82
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,181
- - -
Granada CF 0
Red Card: Emanuel Insua 68
Athletic Club 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,879
- - -
Real Madrid 2 Isco 23, Karim Benzema 73
Deportivo Coruna 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 73,671
- - -
Sevilla 3 Grzegorz Krychowiak 39, Carlos Bacca 44, Vicente Iborra 76
Red Card: Grzegorz Krychowiak 73
Cordoba 0
Red Card: Patrick Ekeng-Ekeng 54
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 29,850
- - -
Friday, February 13
Almeria 2 Verza 5pen, Tomer Hemed 40
Real Sociedad 2 Imanol Agirretxe 27, Sergio Canales 48
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 8,885
- - -
