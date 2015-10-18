Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Deportivo Coruna 2 Lucas 80, Alejandro Arribas 89
Athletic Club 2 Inaki Williams 30, Aritz Aduriz 63
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,239
- - -
Getafe 4 Victor 3, Pablo Sarabia 11, Stefan Scepovic 86,90+3
Las Palmas 0
Red Card: Juan Culio 80
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 5,875
- - -
Real Sociedad 0
Red Card: Diego Reyes 89, Jonathas 90+2
Atletico Madrid 2 Antoine Griezmann 9, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco 90+1
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,644
- - -
Villarreal 1 Denis Suarez 67
Red Card: Eric Bailly 47
Celta Vigo 2 Fabian Orellana 41, Nolito 90
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,219
- - -
Saturday, October 17
Real Betis 1 Vincenzo Rennella 89
Espanyol 3 Enzo Roco 4, Felipe Caicedo 51, Victor Sanchez 55
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,652
- - -
Valencia 3 Charles 19og, Andre Gomes 33, Daniel Parejo 88pen
Malaga 0
Missed penalty: Duda 39
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 35,756
- - -
Barcelona 5 Neymar 22pen,32pen,69,70, Luis Suarez 77
Rayo Vallecano 2 Javi Guerra 15, Jozabed 86
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 75,472
- - -
Eibar 1 Borja Baston 8
Sevilla 1 Kevin Gameiro 71
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 5,568
- - -
Real Madrid 3 Marcelo 27, Cristiano Ronaldo 30, Jese 81
Levante 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 74,700
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 19
Sporting Gijon v Granada CF (1830)