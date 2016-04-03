BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Sevilla 1 Kevin Gameiro 51pen Real Sociedad 2 Markel Bergara 2, Grzegorz Krychowiak 34og Red Card: Markel Bergara 68 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 32,127 - - - Eibar 1 Ander Capa 22 Villarreal 2 Adrian Lopez 35, Roberto Soldado 50 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 5,202 - - - Malaga 1 Duje Cop 45pen Espanyol 1 Papakouli Diop 11 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 25,234 - - - Athletic Club 1 Inigo Lekue 28 Missed penalty: Aritz Aduriz 45 Granada CF 1 Adalberto Penaranda 77 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 40,497 - - - Saturday, April 2 Celta Vigo 1 Nolito 30 Deportivo Coruna 1 Celso Borges 21 Red Card: Alejandro Arribas 68 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,253 - - - Barcelona 1 Gerard Pique 56 Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 62, Cristiano Ronaldo 85 Red Card: Sergio Ramos 83 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 99,264 - - - Las Palmas 2 Jonathan Viera 50pen, Shkodran Mustafi 64og Valencia 1 Rodrigo 2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,041 - - - Atletico Madrid 5 Fernando Torres 37, Antoine Griezmann 42,81, Juanfran 65, Thomas Partey 90+1 Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 79 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 50,121 - - - Friday, April 1 Rayo Vallecano 2 Javi Guerra 15, Miku 71 Red Card: Yoel 15 Getafe 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,715 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 4 Levante v Sporting Gijon (1830)
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.