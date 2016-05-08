Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Villarreal 0 Deportivo Coruna 2 Faycal Fajr 32, Lucas 57 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,247 - - - Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 26,58, Karim Benzema 42 Valencia 2 Rodrigo 55, Andre Gomes 81 Red Card: Rodrigo 84 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 72,987 - - - Getafe 1 Stefan Scepovic 80 Sporting Gijon 1 Sergio Alvarez 50 Red Card: Nacho Cases 56 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,028 - - - Celta Vigo 1 Nolito 31 Malaga 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,021 - - - Eibar 1 Sergi Enrich 73 Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 37 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 5,165 - - - Barcelona 5 Lionel Messi 8, Luis Suarez 52,61, Rafinha 74, Neymar 83 Espanyol 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 91,610 - - - Sevilla 1 Diego Gonzalez Polanco 73 Granada CF 4 Isaac Cuenca 45+1,88, Jean-Sylvain Babin 79, Youssef El Arabi 86pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 21,915 - - - Las Palmas 0 Athletic Club 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,410 - - - Real Sociedad 2 Mikel Oiarzabal 12, Jon Bautista 50 Red Card: Esteban Granero 76 Rayo Vallecano 1 Javi Guerra 69 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,873 - - - Levante 2 Victor 30, Giuseppe Rossi 90 Atletico Madrid 1 Fernando Torres 2 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,054 - - -
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0