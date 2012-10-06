Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Real Betis 2 Paulao 17, Ruben Castro 81 Red Card: Mario 88 Real Sociedad 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 37,000 - - - Real Valladolid 1 Oscar 82 Espanyol 1 Joan Verdu 70pen Red Card: Victor Alvarez 45 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - - Real Zaragoza 0 Red Card: Romaric 9, Alvaro Gonzalez 63 Getafe 1 Diego Castro 64pen Red Card: Abdelaziz Barrada 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Rayo Vallecano 2 Piti 18, Jose Carlos 29 Deportivo Coruna 1 Pizzi 41pen Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 11,500 - - - Friday, October 5 Celta Vigo 2 Iago Aspas 60pen, Enrique De Lucas 85 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Levante v Valencia (1000) Real Mallorca v Granada CF (1400) Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (1600) Barcelona v Real Madrid (1750) Atletico Madrid v Malaga (1930)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.