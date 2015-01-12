Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, January 12
Rayo Vallecano 0
Cordoba 1 Abdoulaye Ba 39og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,820
- - -
Sunday, January 11
Barcelona 3 Neymar 12, Luis Suarez 35, Lionel Messi 87
Atletico Madrid 1 Mario Mandzukic 57pen
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 81,658
- - -
Granada CF 1 Fran Rico 78pen
Real Sociedad 1 Carlos Vela 36pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,637
- - -
Athletic Club 1 Mikel San Jose 73
Elche 2 Victor 17, Faycal Fajr 53
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Almeria 0
Sevilla 2 Vicente Iborra 58, Coke 63
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,703
- - -
Saturday, January 10
Eibar 2 Manu 33, Ander Capa 51
Getafe 1 Diego Castro 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 4,115
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Fabian Orellana 61
Missed penalty: Fabian Orellana 28
Valencia 1 Rodrigo 43
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,109
- - -
Malaga 1 Nordin Amrabat 60
Villarreal 1 Jonathan 45+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,077
- - -
Real Madrid 3 James Rodriguez 12, Gareth Bale 28, Nacho 76
Red Card: Fabio Coentrao 53
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 74,896
- - -
Friday, January 9
Levante 0
Deportivo Coruna 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,560
- - -