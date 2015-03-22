Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Barcelona 2 Jeremy Mathieu 19, Luis Suarez 56 Real Madrid 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 31 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 98,760 - - - Real Sociedad 3 Imanol Agirretxe 33, Gonzalo Castro 75, Alfred Finnbogason 90+2 Cordoba 1 Florin Andone 12 Red Card: Aleksandar Pantic 6, Inigo Lopez 82, Dani Pinillos 90+4 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,169 - - - Villarreal 0 Sevilla 2 Coke 49, Vitolo 65 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,788 - - - Deportivo Coruna 0 Espanyol 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,559 - - - Saturday, March 21 Athletic Club 2 Xabier Etxeita 9, Mikel Rico 26 Almeria 1 Mikel Balenziaga 47og Red Card: Fran Velez 90+1 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,429 - - - Granada CF 0 Eibar 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,203 - - - Levante 0 Celta Vigo 1 Charles 86 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,463 - - - Rayo Vallecano 1 Gael Kakuta 22 Malaga 0 Red Card: Marcos Angeleri 74 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,110 - - - Atletico Madrid 2 Fernando Torres 3, Tiago 44 Getafe 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 38,673 - - - Friday, March 20 Elche 0 Valencia 4 Andre Gomes 44, Alcacer 57, Enzo Roco 71og, Nicolas Otamendi 90+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,510 - - -
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.