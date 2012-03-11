March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from La Liga on
Sunday
Osasuna 2 Ander Iturraspe 9og, Raul Garcia 31
Athletic Bilbao 1 Fernando Llorente 55
Halftime: 2-0
- - -
Racing Santander 0
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 29,56pen
Halftime: 0-1;
- - -
Valencia 2 Alberto Costa 23, Aduriz 42
Red card: Alberto Costa 85
Real Mallorca 2 Emilio Nsue 57, Victor 66
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,000
- - -
Espanyol 5 Kalu Uche 3,44,68, Philippe Coutinho 9,22
Rayo Vallecano 1 Raul Tamudo 54
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 26,110
- - -
Atletico Madrid 2 Miranda 38, Radamel Falcao 90+1
Granada CF 0
Red card: Henrique 83
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Saturday, March 10
Real Betis 2 Jorge Molina 10, Jefferson Montero 55
Real Madrid 3 Gonzalo Higuain 25, Cristiano Ronaldo 52,73
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 51,566
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 Andre Castro 32
Sevilla 0
Red Card: Coke
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 3 Imanol Agirretxe 18,39, Carlos Vela 21
Real Zaragoza 0
Red Card: Maurizio Lanzaro 83
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 23,550
- - -
Malaga 1 Salomon Rondon 51
Levante 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,898
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 12
Villarreal v Getafe (2000)