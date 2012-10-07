Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 7 Atletico Madrid 2 Radamel Falcao 6, Weligton 90og Malaga 1 Roque Santa Cruz 36 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 42,000 - - - Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 31,61 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 23,66 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 99,786 - - - Athletic Bilbao 1 Aduriz 12 Osasuna 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000 - - - Real Mallorca 1 Tomer Hemed 86 Red Card: Emilio Nsue 64 Granada CF 2 Youssef El Arabi 65pen, Gabriel Torje 76 Red Card: Yacine Brahimi 67 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,665 - - - Levante 1 Obafemi Martins 22 Valencia 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Saturday, October 6 Real Betis 2 Paulao 17, Ruben Castro 81 Red Card: Mario 88 Real Sociedad 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 37,000 - - - Real Valladolid 1 Oscar 82 Espanyol 1 Joan Verdu 70pen Red Card: Victor Alvarez 45 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - - Real Zaragoza 0 Red Card: Romaric 9, Alvaro Gonzalez 63 Getafe 1 Diego Castro 64pen Red Card: Abdelaziz Barrada 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Rayo Vallecano 2 Piti 18, Jose Carlos 29 Deportivo Coruna 1 Pizzi 41pen Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 11,500 - - - Friday, October 5 Celta Vigo 2 Iago Aspas 60pen, Enrique De Lucas 85 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,000 - - -
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.