Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Atletico Madrid 1 Kevin Gameiro 90+3pen Alaves 1 Manu Garcia 90+5 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,421 - - - Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 3 Gareth Bale 2,90+4, Marco Asensio 40 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,720 - - - Sporting Gijon 2 Duje Cop 50, Victor 53 Missed penalty: Ismael Lopez 61 Athletic Club 1 Borja Viguera 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,340 - - - Saturday, August 20 Sevilla 6 Pablo Sarabia 15, Luciano Vietto 22,45+1, Franco Vazquez 54, Wissam Ben Yedder 66, Hiroshi Kiyotake 74 Espanyol 4 Pablo Piatti 8, Hernan Perez 26, Victor Sanchez 44, Gerard 79 Halftime: 3-3;Attendance: 29,399 - - - Granada CF 1 Ezequiel Ponce 65 Villarreal 1 Samu Castillejo 61 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,101 - - - Barcelona 6 Arda Turan 6, Lionel Messi 37,57, Luis Suarez 42,56,82 Real Betis 2 Ruben Castro 21,84 Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 65,731 - - - Friday, August 19 Deportivo Coruna 2 Pedro Mosquera 69, Lucas 87pen Eibar 1 Ivan Ramis 55 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,374 - - - Malaga 1 Juanpi 56 Osasuna 1 Fran Merida 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,199 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Celta Vigo v Leganes (1800) Valencia v Las Palmas (2000)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)