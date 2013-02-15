UPDATE 1-Soccer-Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Friday Sevilla 3 Ivan Rakitic 6, Gary Medel 27,40 Deportivo Coruna 1 Riki 32 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 32,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 16 Getafe v Celta Vigo (1500) Malaga v Athletic Bilbao (1700) Granada CF v Barcelona (1900) Osasuna v Real Zaragoza (2100) Sunday, February 17 Real Sociedad v Levante (1100) Valencia v Real Mallorca (1600) Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid (1800) Espanyol v Real Betis (2000) Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Backa 1 FK Mladost Lucani 0 FK Novi Pazar 0 FK Vozdovac 1 Partizan Belgrade 3 Metalac 0 Spartak Subotica 1 Napredak Krusevac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 24 19 4 1 57 19 61 2 Partizan Belgrade 25 18 4 3 46 15 58 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 24 17 3 4 44 17 54 4 FK Mladost Lucani 25 11 5 9
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.