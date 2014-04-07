April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, April 7
Levante 1 Mikel San Jose 66og
Red Card: David Barral AE
Athletic Club 2 Aduriz 15,44
Missed penalty: Mikel San Jose 12
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 10,664
- - -
Sunday, April 6
Real Valladolid 0
Valencia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,009
- - -
Sevilla 4 Stephane M'Bia 18, Kevin Gameiro 44,84, Ivan Rakitic 89
Espanyol 1 Sergio Garcia 47pen
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,128
- - -
Elche 1 Richmond Boakye 90+3
Getafe 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,101
- - -
Malaga 4 Ignacio Camacho 14,37, Nordin Amrabat 50pen, Juanmi 74
Granada CF 1 Youssef El Arabi 78
Missed penalty: Youssef El Arabi 44
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 24,932
- - -
Saturday, April 5
Rayo Vallecano 3 Ruben Rochina 26, Alberto Bueno 49,60
Red Card: Razvan Rat 64
Celta Vigo 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,849
- - -
Real Sociedad 0
Real Madrid 4 Asier Illarramendi 45, Gareth Bale 66, Pepe 85, Alvaro Morata 88
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,016
- - -
Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 15pen,86, Jordi Figueras 67og
Missed penalty: Lionel Messi 86
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 68
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 81,978
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Raul Garcia 14
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 54,902
- - -
Friday, April 4
Almeria 1 Fernando Soriano 73
Red Card: Rafita 90+4
Osasuna 2 Oriol Riera 19, Alejandro Arribas 33
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 15,000
- - -