UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, March 13 Aldosivi 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Sunday, March 12 Atletico Tucuman 2 Sarmiento 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 1 Racing Club 3 Lanus 0 River Plate 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Rosario Central 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Temperley 3