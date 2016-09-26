Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, September 26
Alaves 3 Edgar 52, Victor Camarasa 66, Deyverson 90+3
Granada CF 1 Artem Kravets 78
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,371
- - -
Sunday, September 25
Espanyol 0
Celta Vigo 2 Giuseppe Rossi 90+1, Pione Sisto 90+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,484
- - -
Villarreal 3 Alexandre Pato 5, Bruno Soriano 24pen, Nicola Sansone 39
Osasuna 1 Roberto Torres 45+1pen
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 18,319
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 70
Deportivo Coruna 0
Red Card: Faycal Fajr 45+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,653
- - -
Leganes 1 Alexander Szymanowski 21
Missed penalty: Alexander Szymanowski 62
Valencia 2 Nani 34, Mario Suarez 52
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,622
- - -
Saturday, September 24
Las Palmas 2 Tana 38, Sergio Araujo 85
Real Madrid 2 Marco Asensio 33, Karim Benzema 67
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 22,520
- - -
Athletic Club 3 Mikel San Jose 26, Mikel Balenziaga 66, Aritz Aduriz 90pen
Sevilla 1 Samir Nasri 55
Red Card: Salvatore Sirigu 88
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 42,415
- - -
Sporting Gijon 0
Red Card: Alberto Lora 74
Barcelona 5 Luis Suarez 29, Rafinha 32, Neymar 81,88, Arda Turan 85
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 26,098
- - -
Eibar 2 Asier Illarramendi 57og, Bebe 66
Missed penalty: Pedro Leon 25
Real Sociedad 0
Red Card: Aritz Elustondo 24
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,798
- - -
Friday, September 23
Real Betis 1 Joaquin 25
Malaga 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 37,038
- - -