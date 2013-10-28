Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 28
Getafe 0
Missed penalty: Diego Castro 44
Athletic Club 1 Aymeric Laporte 9
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,500
- - -
Sunday, October 27
Atletico Madrid 5 Oliver Torres Munoz 1, David Villa 53,57, Diego Costa 65, Gabi 90+2
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 42,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 3 Antoine Griezmann 13,50, Jose Angel 55
Almeria 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,318
- - -
Villarreal 4 Ikechukwu Uche 17, Hernan Perez 22, Giovani Dos Santos 49,84
Missed penalty: Giovani Dos Santos 49
Valencia 1 Ricardo Costa 63
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,539
- - -
Sevilla 2 Ivan Rakitic 55, Jairo 75
Osasuna 1 Oriol Riera 87
Red Card: Damia 34
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,582
- - -
Saturday, October 26
Levante 3 Nabil El Zhar 25pen,51, Baba 27
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 13,100
- - -
Elche 0
Granada CF 1 Manuel Iturra 26
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,800
- - -
Barcelona 2 Neymar 19, Alexis Sanchez 78
Real Madrid 1 Jese Rodriguez 90+1
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 98,761
- - -
Malaga 0
Celta Vigo 5 Alex Lopez 6,64, Augusto Fernandez 23, Nolito 73, Charles 81
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 30,377
- - -
Friday, October 25
Rayo Vallecano 0
Real Valladolid 3 Patrick Ebert 31, Javi Guerra 39, Daniel Larsson 48
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 11,539
- - -