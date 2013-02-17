Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 17
Espanyol 1 Sergio Garcia 7
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,410
- - -
Real Madrid 2 Alvaro Morata 3, Sergio Ramos 12
Red Card: Sergio Ramos 18
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,300
- - -
Real Valladolid 0
Atletico Madrid 3 Radamel Falcao 11, Diego Costa 53, Cristian Rodriguez 90
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,007
- - -
Valencia 2 Ricardo Costa 60, Roberto Soldado 81
Red Card: Alberto Costa 28
Real Mallorca 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 1 Carlos Vela 18pen
Levante 1 Michel 29pen
Red Card: Nikos Karabelas 57
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,600
- - -
Saturday, February 16
Osasuna 1 Kike Sola 4
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,322
- - -
Granada CF 1 Odion Jude Ighalo 26
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 50,73
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Malaga 1 Javier Saviola 18
Athletic Bilbao 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Getafe 3 Adrian Colunga 10, Diego Castro 34, Federico Fernandez 42
Celta Vigo 1 Augusto Fernandez 20
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 9,000
- - -
Friday, February 15
Sevilla 3 Ivan Rakitic 6, Gary Medel 27,40
Deportivo Coruna 1 Riki 32
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 35,000
- - -