Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, December 1
Almeria 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 Gael Kakuta 86
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,500
- - -
Sunday, November 30
Valencia 0
Barcelona 1 Sergio Busquets 90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,200
- - -
Cordoba 0
Villarreal 2 Luciano Vietto 24, Ikechukwu Uche 70
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,998
- - -
Sevilla 5 Carlos Bacca 24,79, Ever Banega 65, Stephane M'Bia 89, Kevin Gameiro 90+2
Granada CF 1 Youssef El Arabi 42pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,437
- - -
Atletico Madrid 2 Saul Niguez 43, Arda Turan 55
Deportivo Coruna 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Saturday, November 29
Celta Vigo 0
Eibar 1 Manu 30
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,799
- - -
Malaga 1 Roque Santa Cruz 90+2
Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 18, Gareth Bale 83
Red Card: Isco 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,025
- - -
Espanyol 2 Felipe Caicedo 19, Sergio Garcia 34
Levante 1 Morales 12
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 12,723
- - -
Getafe 1 Angel Lafita 90+1
Athletic Club 2 Mikel San Jose 36, Benat 90
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 6,000
- - -
Friday, November 28
Real Sociedad 3 Carlos Vela 3,31,53
Elche 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,928
- - -