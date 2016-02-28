Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 31, Gerard Pique 48
Sevilla 1 Vitolo 20
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 79,684
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 0
Red Card: German Lux 90+3
Granada CF 1 Youssef El Arabi 24pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,616
- - -
Valencia 0
Athletic Club 3 Sabin Merino 74, Iker Muniain 77, Aritz Aduriz 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,576
- - -
Villarreal 3 Leo Baptistao 12, Samu Castillejo 30, Adrian Lopez 48
Levante 0
Red Card: David Navarro 56
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,619
- - -
Saturday, February 27
Real Sociedad 1 Imanol Agirretxe 81
Malaga 1 Duje Cop 56
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,783
- - -
Real Betis 2 Ruben Castro 14,28
Rayo Vallecano 2 Manucho 48,51
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 35,666
- - -
Sporting Gijon 2 Carlos Castro 20,62
Red Card: Nacho Cases 83
Espanyol 4 Burgui 41, Gerard 48,58, Luis Hernandez 80og
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 22,555
- - -
Getafe 0
Celta Vigo 1 Nolito 71
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,652
- - -
Real Madrid 0
Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 53
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 79,436
- - -
Friday, February 26
Eibar 0
Las Palmas 1 Pedro Bigas 45+1
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 5,112
- - -