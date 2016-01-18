Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, January 18
Eibar 5 Takashi Inui 35, Sergi Enrich 38,68, Borja Baston 74,79
Granada CF 1 Youssef El Arabi 65
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 4,215
- - -
Sunday, January 17
Barcelona 6 Lionel Messi 7pen, Neymar 31, Luis Suarez 47,68,82, Ivan Rakitic 62
Athletic Club 0
Red Card: Gorka Iraizoz 4
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 68,019
- - -
Getafe 3 Pedro Leon 29, Pablo Sarabia 37, Moi Gomez 90+4
Espanyol 1 Hernan Perez 26
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 6,540
- - -
Las Palmas 0
Atletico Madrid 3 Filipe Luis 17, Antoine Griezmann 68,89
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,515
- - -
Real Madrid 5 Gareth Bale 7, Cristiano Ronaldo 9,18, Karim Benzema 12,41
Sporting Gijon 1 Ismael Lopez 62
Halftime: 5-0;Attendance: 70,365
- - -
Valencia 2 Alvaro Negredo 55, Alcacer 88
Rayo Vallecano 2 Jozabed 15, Diego Llorente 69
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 35,024
- - -
Saturday, January 16
Real Sociedad 1 Xavier Prieto 75pen
Deportivo Coruna 1 Luis Alberto 26
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,783
- - -
Villarreal 0
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,405
- - -
Celta Vigo 4 John Guidetti 35,40, Iago Aspas 57, Fabian Orellana 84
Levante 3 Deyverson 63, Pedro Lopez 65, Morales 90
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,943
- - -
Sevilla 2 Kevin Gameiro 40,42
Red Card: Vicente Iborra 83
Malaga 1 Charles 72
Red Card: Arthur Boka 90+2
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 34,371
- - -