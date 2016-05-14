MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Atletico Madrid 2 Fernando Torres 51, Antoine Griezmann 54 Celta Vigo 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,139 - - - Athletic Club 3 Aritz Aduriz 11,31, Raul Garcia 71 Red Card: Mikel Rico 90+1 Sevilla 1 Juan Munoz 55 Red Card: Coke 34, Thimothee Kolodziejczak 58 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 43,876 - - - Deportivo Coruna 0 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 7,25 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,017 - - - Granada CF 0 Barcelona 3 Luis Suarez 22,38,86 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 21,692 - - - Friday, May 13 Valencia 0 Real Sociedad 1 Mikel Oiarzabal 90+4 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,732 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Malaga v Las Palmas (1000) Espanyol v Eibar (1700) Rayo Vallecano v Levante (1730) Real Betis v Getafe (1730) Sporting Gijon v Villarreal (1730)
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.