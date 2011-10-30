Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Summaries from La Liga on Sunday Malaga 2 Salomon Rondon 5, Apono 73pen Espanyol 1 Alvaro Vazquez 45 Halftime: 1-1 - - - Atletico Madrid 3 Adrian 19,75, Alvaro Dominguez 31 Real Zaragoza 1 Helder Postiga 79 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Racing Santander 1 Cristian Stuani 63pen Real Betis 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Osasuna 2 Alvaro 40, Nino 44 Red Card: Alvaro 59 Levante 0 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Sporting Gijon 1 Mate Bilic 71 Athletic Bilbao 1 Markel Susaeta 63 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000 - - -
Saturday, October 29 Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 1 Gonzalo Higuain 9 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Barcelona 5 Lionel Messi 13pen,21,30, Isaac Cuenca 50, Dani Alves 90+2 Real Mallorca 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 80,635 - - - Villarreal 2 Bruno 20, Borja Valero 67 Missed penalty: Marcos Senna 38 Rayo Vallecano 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Valencia 3 Sofiane Feghouli 12,25, Aduriz 76 Getafe 1 Diego Castro 23 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 25,000 - - -
Monday, October 31 Sevilla v Granada CF (2000)
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0