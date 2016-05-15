May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, May 15 Sporting Gijon 2 Jony 8, Sergio Alvarez 79 Villarreal 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,834 - - - Real Betis 2 German Pezzella 56, Ruben Castro 73pen Getafe 1 Alvaro Medran 84 Red Card: Emiliano Buendia 75 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,357 - - - Rayo Vallecano 3 Pablo 12, Jozabed 23, Miku 73 Levante 1 Verza 60pen Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 12,547 - - - Espanyol 4 Gerard 13,76, Marco Asensio 32,66 Eibar 2 Borja Baston 57pen, Sergi Enrich 90 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 13,501 - - - Malaga 4 Duje Cop 26, Charles 45+1pen,86, Christian Atsu 84 Las Palmas 1 Willian Jose 31 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 17,913 - - - Saturday, May 14 Atletico Madrid 2 Fernando Torres 51, Antoine Griezmann 54 Celta Vigo 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,139 - - - Athletic Club 3 Aritz Aduriz 11,31, Raul Garcia 71 Red Card: Mikel Rico 90+1 Sevilla 1 Juan Munoz 55 Red Card: Coke 34, Thimothee Kolodziejczak 58 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 43,876 - - - Deportivo Coruna 0 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 7,25 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,017 - - - Granada CF 0 Barcelona 3 Luis Suarez 22,38,86 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 21,692 - - - Friday, May 13 Valencia 0 Real Sociedad 1 Mikel Oiarzabal 90+4 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,732 - - -