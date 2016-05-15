May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 15
Sporting Gijon 2 Jony 8, Sergio Alvarez 79
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,834
- - -
Real Betis 2 German Pezzella 56, Ruben Castro 73pen
Getafe 1 Alvaro Medran 84
Red Card: Emiliano Buendia 75
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,357
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 3 Pablo 12, Jozabed 23, Miku 73
Levante 1 Verza 60pen
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 12,547
- - -
Espanyol 4 Gerard 13,76, Marco Asensio 32,66
Eibar 2 Borja Baston 57pen, Sergi Enrich 90
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 13,501
- - -
Malaga 4 Duje Cop 26, Charles 45+1pen,86, Christian Atsu 84
Las Palmas 1 Willian Jose 31
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 17,913
- - -
Saturday, May 14
Atletico Madrid 2 Fernando Torres 51, Antoine Griezmann 54
Celta Vigo 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,139
- - -
Athletic Club 3 Aritz Aduriz 11,31, Raul Garcia 71
Red Card: Mikel Rico 90+1
Sevilla 1 Juan Munoz 55
Red Card: Coke 34, Thimothee Kolodziejczak 58
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 43,876
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 0
Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 7,25
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,017
- - -
Granada CF 0
Barcelona 3 Luis Suarez 22,38,86
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 21,692
- - -
Friday, May 13
Valencia 0
Real Sociedad 1 Mikel Oiarzabal 90+4
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,732
- - -