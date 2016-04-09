RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 81 Levante 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 37,091 - - - Real Sociedad 1 Mikel Oiarzabal 5 Barcelona 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,895 - - - Espanyol 1 Papakouli Diop 29 Atletico Madrid 3 Fernando Torres 35, Antoine Griezmann 58, Koke 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 26,338 - - - Real Madrid 4 James Rodriguez 5, Lucas Vazquez 18, Cristiano Ronaldo 19, Jese Rodriguez 39 Eibar 0 Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 70,689 - - - Friday, April 8 Granada CF 0 Malaga 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,979 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 Sporting Gijon v Celta Vigo (1000) Valencia v Sevilla (1400) Villarreal v Getafe (1615) Athletic Club v Rayo Vallecano (1830) Monday, April 11 Deportivo Coruna v Las Palmas (1830)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.