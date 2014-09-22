Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, September 22
Getafe 0
Valencia 3 Alcacer 7, Andre Gomes 20, Rodrigo 72pen
Red Card: Rodrigo 73
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 6,000
- - -
Sunday, September 21
Levante 0
Red Card: Loukas Vintra 41
Barcelona 5 Neymar 34, Ivan Rakitic 44, Sandro Ramirez 57, Pedro 64, Lionel Messi 77
Missed penalty: Lionel Messi 42
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 22,177
- - -
Cordoba 1 Borja Garcia 83
Sevilla 3 Carlos Bacca 8,88pen, Stephane M'Bia 72
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,023
- - -
Villarreal 4 Javier Espinosa 33, Mateo Musacchio 63, Luciano Vietto 74,87
Rayo Vallecano 2 Gael Kakuta 22, Alberto Bueno 29
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 15,050
- - -
Real Sociedad 1 Gonzalo Castro 85
Almeria 2 Alberto De la Bella 30og, Mauro Dos Santos 51
Red Card: Sebastian Dubarbier 79
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,526
- - -
Saturday, September 20
Espanyol 2 Felipe Caicedo 16, Christian Stuani 88
Malaga 2 Ignacio Camacho 53, Duda 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,275
- - -
Atletico Madrid 2 Miranda 31, Diego Godin 41
Celta Vigo 2 Pablo Hernandez 19, Nolito 53pen
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,000
- - -
Athletic Club 0
Granada CF 1 Jhon Cordoba 39
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 2 Haris Medunjanin 51pen, Toche 84
Real Madrid 8 Cristiano Ronaldo 29,41,78, James Rodriguez 36, Gareth Bale 66,74, Javier Hernandez 88,90+2
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 27,685
- - -
Friday, September 19
Elche 0
Eibar 2 Dani Garcia 3, Albentosa 42
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 22,474
- - -