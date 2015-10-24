UPDATE 4-Soccer-Barca down Granada after Real labour to win over Alaves
* Real stay two points clear at the top by beating Alaves 3-0
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 24 Malaga 2 Adnane Tighadouini 62, Juan Carlos 85 Deportivo Coruna 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,664 - - - Sevilla 5 Kevin Gameiro 35,45,60pen, Ever Banega 50pen, Yevgen Konoplyanka 81pen Getafe 0 Red Card: Carlos Vigaray 59 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 34,595 - - - Granada CF 1 Dimitri Foulquier 3 Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 40pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,292 - - - Celta Vigo 1 Nolito 85 Red Card: Gustavo Cabral 57 Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Danilo 23, Marcelo 90+6 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,494 - - - Friday, October 23 Rayo Vallecano 3 Roberto Trashorras 36pen, Javi Guerra 76,78 Red Card: Tito 90+3 Espanyol 0 Red Card: Victor Sanchez 66 Missed penalty: Burgui 90+3 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,480 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 Levante v Real Sociedad (1100) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1500) Barcelona v Eibar (1715) Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1930) Monday, October 26 Athletic Club v Sporting Gijon (1930)
