May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Malaga 1 Javi Guerra 90+4
Missed penalty: Duda 75
Elche 2 Jonathas 29, Mario Pasalic 89
Red Card: Przemyslaw Tyton 72
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,714
- - -
Valencia 3 Nicolas Otamendi 25, Daniel Parejo 56, Alcacer 71
Eibar 1 Arruabarrena 84
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,320
- - -
Getafe 1 Pedro Leon 45
Granada CF 2 Youssef El Arabi 14pen,59
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 5,987
- - -
Espanyol 1 Hector Moreno 80
Red Card: Jose Canas 90+4
Rayo Vallecano 1 Emiliano Insua 29
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,479
- - -
Saturday, May 2
Deportivo Coruna 1 Celso Borges 50
Villarreal 1 Jaume 48
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,817
- - -
Sevilla 2 Carlos Bacca 45+2pen, Vicente Iborra 79
Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 36,37,69
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,689
- - -
Atletico Madrid 0
Athletic Club 0
Red Card: Unai Bustinza Martinez 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 48,452
- - -
Cordoba 0
Barcelona 8 Ivan Rakitic 42, Luis Suarez 45+2,53,88, Lionel Messi 46,80, Gerard Pique 65, Neymar 85pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 13,775
- - -
Friday, May 1
Real Sociedad 3 Alfred Finnbogason 13, Markel 51, Carlos Vela 86
Levante 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,821
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 4
Almeria v Celta Vigo (1845)