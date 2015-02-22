Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Elche 0
Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 56, Cristiano Ronaldo 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,512
- - -
Villarreal 1 Luciano Vietto 71
Eibar 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,395
- - -
Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 86
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,600
- - -
Real Sociedad 4 Imanol Agirretxe 16, Xavier Prieto 48pen,90, Alejandro Arribas 82og
Sevilla 3 Thimothee Kolodziejczak 43, Carlos Bacca 67, Kevin Gameiro 78pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,378
- - -
Saturday, February 21
Deportivo Coruna 0
Red Card: Alberto Lopo 73
Celta Vigo 2 Charles 46, Joaquin Larrivey 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,334
- - -
Atletico Madrid 3 Mario Mandzukic 13pen, Antoine Griezmann 20,29
Red Card: Guilherme Siqueira 90+1
Almeria 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,000
- - -
Cordoba 1 Nabil Ghilas 74pen
Valencia 2 Andre Gomes 38, Pablo Piatti 81
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,034
- - -
Barcelona 0
Malaga 1 Juanmi 7
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 78,276
- - -
Friday, February 20
Getafe 2 Pablo Sarabia 33, Alvaro Vazquez 57
Espanyol 1 Arbilla 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,614
- - -
