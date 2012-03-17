UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Rayo Vallecano 3 Emiliano Armenteros 51, Diego Costa 78, Raul Tamudo 90+1 Real Betis 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Sevilla 0 Barcelona 2 Xavi 18, Lionel Messi 25 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 40,000 - - - Real Zaragoza 1 Helder Postiga 85 Osasuna 1 Roversio 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,000 - - - Getafe 1 Inigo Martinez Berridi 80og Real Sociedad 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,000 - - - Granada CF 2 Carlos Martins 3, Guilherme Siqueira 24 Red Card: Carlos Martins 89 Sporting Gijon 1 Adrian Colunga 89 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,500 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 18 Levante v Villarreal (1100) Real Mallorca v Atletico Madrid (1500) Athletic Bilbao v Valencia (1700) Real Madrid v Malaga (2030) Monday, March 19 Espanyol v Racing Santander (2000)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.