Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 28
Real Madrid 0
Atletico Madrid 1 Diego Costa 11
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 79,845
- - -
Real Sociedad 1 Antoine Griezmann 66
Sevilla 1 Jairo 18
Red Card: Cala 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,086
- - -
Almeria 0
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 21, Adriano Correia 56
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 11,975
- - -
Valencia 1 Jonas 37
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Friday, September 27
Real Valladolid 2 Javi Guerra 56, Humberto Osorio 64
Malaga 2 Roque Santa Cruz 23, Bartlomiej Pawlowski 76
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,060
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 29
Osasuna v Levante (1000)
Celta Vigo v Elche (1500)
Espanyol v Getafe (1700)
Real Betis v Villarreal (1900)
Monday, September 30
Granada CF v Athletic Club (2000)