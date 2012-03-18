Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from La Liga on Sunday Real Madrid 1 Karim Benzema 35 Malaga 1 Santi Cazorla 90+2 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 73,000 - - - Athletic Bilbao 0 Red Card: Andoni Iraola 67 Valencia 3 Roberto Soldado 41,57,85pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,000 - - - Real Mallorca 2 Diego Godin 47og, Michael Pereira 49 Red Card: Ivan Ramis 53 Atletico Madrid 1 Radamel Falcao 66 Missed penalty: Radamel Falcao 54 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Levante 1 Xavi Torres 90+2 Villarreal 0 Red Card: Carlos Marchena 90 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,200 - - - Saturday, March 17 Rayo Vallecano 3 Emiliano Armenteros 51, Diego Costa 78, Raul Tamudo 90+1 Real Betis 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,000 - - - Sevilla 0 Barcelona 2 Xavi 18, Lionel Messi 25 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 40,000 - - - Real Zaragoza 1 Helder Postiga 85 Osasuna 1 Roversio 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,000 - - - Getafe 1 Inigo Martinez Berridi 80og Real Sociedad 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,000 - - - Granada CF 2 Carlos Martins 3, Guilherme Siqueira 24 Red Card: Carlos Martins 89 Sporting Gijon 1 Adrian Colunga 89 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,500 - - - Monday, March 19 Espanyol v Racing Santander (2000)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
