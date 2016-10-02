Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Celta Vigo 4 Pione Sisto 22, Iago Aspas 31, Jeremy Mathieu 33og, Pablo Hernandez 77
Barcelona 3 Gerard Pique 58,87, Neymar 64pen
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 20,901
- - -
Espanyol 0
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,254
- - -
Malaga 2 Sandro Ramirez 82, Duda 83
Red Card: Bakari Kone 90+4
Athletic Club 1 Aritz Aduriz 3
Red Card: Mikel Balenziaga 36
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,080
- - -
Real Madrid 1 Gareth Bale 17
Eibar 1 Fran Rico 6
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 72,103
- - -
Valencia 0
Atletico Madrid 2 Antoine Griezmann 63, Kevin Gameiro 90+3
Missed penalty: Antoine Griezmann 44, Gabi 69
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,276
- - -
Saturday, October 1
Deportivo Coruna 2 Celso Borges 35, Ryan Babel 90+2
Sporting Gijon 1 Sergio Alvarez 66
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,957
- - -
Osasuna 2 Roberto Torres 7pen, Sergio Leon 45+2
Las Palmas 2 Vicente Gomez 57, David Garcia 90+1
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,415
- - -
Sevilla 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 74,90
Alaves 1 Victor Laguardia 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,122
- - -
Granada CF 0
Leganes 1 Alexander Szymanowski 76
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,050
- - -
Friday, September 30
Real Sociedad 1 Carlos Vela 63
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,310
- - -