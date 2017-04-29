Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Espanyol 0 Barcelona 3 Luis Suarez 50,87, Ivan Rakitic 77 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,708 - - - Las Palmas 0 Red Card: Kevin-Prince Boateng 65 Atletico Madrid 5 Kevin Gameiro 2,18, Saul Niguez 17, Thomas Partey 72, Fernando Torres 90+1 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 23,570 - - - Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 27, Marcelo 86 Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo 57 Valencia 1 Daniel Parejo 82 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,180 - - - Real Sociedad 2 Carlos Vela 45, Juanmi 84 Granada CF 1 Adrian Ramos 65 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,003 - - - Friday, April 28 Villarreal 3 Roberto Soldado 33, Cedric Bakambu 47,59 Sporting Gijon 1 Douglas 73 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,120 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 Osasuna v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Real Betis v Alaves (1415) Eibar v Leganes (1630) Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (1845) Monday, May 1 Malaga v Sevilla (1900)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A