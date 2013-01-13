Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 13
Malaga 1 Diego Buonanotte 89
Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 27, Cesc Fabregas 50, Thiago 82
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,500
- - -
Atletico Madrid 2 Tiago 31, Radamel Falcao 38pen
Real Zaragoza 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Real Sociedad 1 Carlos Vela 45
Deportivo Coruna 1 Pizzi 27
Red Card: Evaldo 64
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,500
- - -
Real Betis 2 Joel Campbell 7, Ruben Castro 63
Levante 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,651
- - -
Saturday, January 12
Valencia 2 Roberto Soldado 50,88
Sevilla 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Osasuna 0
Real Madrid 0
Red Card: Kaka 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Espanyol 1 Sergio Garcia 24
Celta Vigo 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,723
- - -
Real Valladolid 3 Patrick Ebert 21,90+3, Oscar 88
Real Mallorca 1 Victor 38
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,949
- - -
Friday, January 11
Athletic Bilbao 1 Mikel San Jose 77
Rayo Vallecano 2 Alhassane Bangoura 48, Piti 65pen
Red Card: Alejandro Galvez 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 14
Getafe v Granada CF (1900)