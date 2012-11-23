Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Friday Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Rayo Vallecano v Real Mallorca (1500) Real Valladolid v Granada CF (1700) Malaga v Valencia (1900) Real Betis v Real Madrid (2100) Sunday, November 25 Espanyol v Getafe (1100) Athletic Bilbao v Deportivo Coruna (1600) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1800) Levante v Barcelona (2000) Monday, November 26 Real Zaragoza v Celta Vigo (2000)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.