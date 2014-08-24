Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Levante 0
Villarreal 2 Ikechukwu Uche 56, Denis Cheryshev 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Celta Vigo 3 Nolito 20, Fabian Orellana 56, Joaquin Larrivey 70
Getafe 1 Sammir 62
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,392
- - -
Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 42,63, Munir El Haddadi 46
Red Card: Javier Mascherano 43
Elche 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 68,105
- - -
Eibar 1 Javi Lara 45
Real Sociedad 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 4,600
- - -
Saturday, August 23
Almeria 1 Fernando Soriano 52
Espanyol 1 Sergio Garcia 90+5
Red Card: Arbilla 33
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,782
- - -
Granada CF 2 Ruben Rochina 55, Jean-Sylvain Babin 77
Deportivo Coruna 1 Ivan Cavaleiro 20
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,908
- - -
Sevilla 1 Aleix Vidal 44
Valencia 1 Lucas Orban 88
Red Card: Rodrigo De Paul 67
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,352
- - -
Malaga 1 Luis Alberto 36
Red Card: Duda 88, Vitorino Antunes 90+2
Missed penalty: Luis Alberto 35
Athletic Club 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,035
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 25
Real Madrid v Cordoba (1800)
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid (2000)