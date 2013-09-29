Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Real Betis 1 Nosa Emanuel Igiebor 36
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,382
- - -
Espanyol 0
Getafe 2 Adrian Colunga 73,90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,489
- - -
Celta Vigo 0
Elche 1 Javi Marquez 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,523
- - -
Osasuna 0
Red Card: Alvaro 90+1
Levante 1 Jordi Xumetra Feliu 88
Missed penalty: Papakouli Diop 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,488
- - -
Saturday, September 28
Real Madrid 0
Atletico Madrid 1 Diego Costa 11
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 79,845
- - -
Real Sociedad 1 Antoine Griezmann 66
Sevilla 1 Jairo 18
Red Card: Cala 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,086
- - -
Almeria 0
Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 21, Adriano Correia 56
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 11,975
- - -
Valencia 1 Jonas 37
Rayo Vallecano 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Friday, September 27
Real Valladolid 2 Javi Guerra 56, Humberto Osorio 64
Malaga 2 Roque Santa Cruz 23, Bartlomiej Pawlowski 76
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,060
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 30
Granada CF v Athletic Club (2000)