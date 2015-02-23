Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Levante 2 Victor Camarasa 88, David Barral 90+4 Red Card: Ivan Ramis 80 Granada CF 1 Youssef El Arabi 13pen Red Card: Adrian Colunga 73, Youssef El Arabi 80 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,117 - - - Sunday, February 22 Elche 0 Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 56, Cristiano Ronaldo 69 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,512 - - - Villarreal 1 Luciano Vietto 71 Eibar 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,395 - - - Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 86 Rayo Vallecano 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,600 - - - Real Sociedad 4 Imanol Agirretxe 16, Xavier Prieto 48pen,90, Alejandro Arribas 82og Sevilla 3 Thimothee Kolodziejczak 43, Carlos Bacca 67, Kevin Gameiro 78pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,378 - - - Saturday, February 21 Deportivo Coruna 0 Red Card: Alberto Lopo 73 Celta Vigo 2 Charles 46, Joaquin Larrivey 82 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,334 - - - Atletico Madrid 3 Mario Mandzukic 13pen, Antoine Griezmann 20,29 Red Card: Guilherme Siqueira 90+1 Almeria 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,000 - - - Cordoba 1 Nabil Ghilas 74pen Valencia 2 Andre Gomes 38, Pablo Piatti 81 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,034 - - - Barcelona 0 Malaga 1 Juanmi 7 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 78,276 - - - Friday, February 20 Getafe 2 Pablo Sarabia 33, Alvaro Vazquez 57 Espanyol 1 Arbilla 89 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,614 - - -
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.