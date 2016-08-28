Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Villarreal 0 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,740 - - - Athletic Club 0 Barcelona 1 Ivan Rakitic 21 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 46,365 - - - Las Palmas 5 Nabil El Zhar 23,69, Kevin-Prince Boateng 51, Momo 72, Sergio Araujo 85 Granada CF 1 Jeremie Boga 45 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,837 - - - Alaves 0 Sporting Gijon 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,236 - - - Saturday, August 27 Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,958 - - - Real Madrid 2 Alvaro Morata 60, Toni Kroos 81 Celta Vigo 1 Fabian Orellana 67 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 65,684 - - - Osasuna 0 Real Sociedad 2 Juanmi 45+2, Unai Garcia 81og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,610 - - - Eibar 1 Pedro Leon 62 Missed penalty: Pedro Leon 62 Valencia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,419 - - - Friday, August 26 Espanyol 2 Gerard 28,61 Malaga 2 Diego Llorente 67, Charles 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,725 - - - Real Betis 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,543 - - -
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.