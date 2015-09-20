Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Las Palmas 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 Javi Guerra 42
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 19,324
- - -
Barcelona 4 Marc Bartra 50, Neymar 56, Lionel Messi 61pen,90
Missed penalty: Lionel Messi 75
Levante 1 Victor 66
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 76,013
- - -
Villarreal 3 Bruno Soriano 43pen, Mario 67, Leo Baptistao 80
Athletic Club 1 Aritz Aduriz 90+2
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,832
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 2 Juanfran 16, Luis Alberto 28
Sporting Gijon 3 Antonio Sanabria 4,8, Alex Menendez 34
Halftime: 2-3;Attendance: 25,801
- - -
Sevilla 1 Fernando Llorente 54
Celta Vigo 2 Nolito 15, Daniel Wass 26
Red Card: Jonny Castro 90+1
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 35,744
- - -
Saturday, September 19
Real Sociedad 2 Imanol Agirretxe 20, Jonathas 87
Red Card: Geronimo Rulli 42
Espanyol 3 Gerard 44pen, Enzo Roco 71, Hernan Perez 90
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,481
- - -
Eibar 0
Atletico Madrid 2 Angel Correa 62, Fernando Torres 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,126
- - -
Valencia 0
Real Betis 0
Red Card: Dani Ceballos 48
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,560
- - -
Real Madrid 1 Karim Benzema 55
Granada CF 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 71,786
- - -
Friday, September 18
Getafe 1 Stefan Scepovic 2
Malaga 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 5,808
- - -