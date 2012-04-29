Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from La Liga on Sunday. Rayo Vallecano 0 Barcelona 7 Lionel Messi 16,90, Rober 26og, Seydou Keita 38, Pedro 47,87, Thiago 77 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Real Betis 2 Alejandro Pozuelo 86, Jonathan 88 Atletico Madrid 2 Koke 62, Radamel Falcao 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,000 - - - Malaga 1 Ignacio Camacho 27 Valencia 0 Red Card: Sofiane Feghouli 61 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,000 - - - Real Zaragoza 2 Edu Oriol 28, Apono 51 Athletic Bilbao 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 19, Karim Benzema 48,52 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 72,000 - - - Saturday, April 28 Villarreal 1 Bruno 44 Osasuna 1 Raul Garcia 72 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Levante 3 Arouna Kone 46, Xavi Torres 73, Valdo 85 Granada CF 1 Odion Jude Ighalo 67 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,911 - - - Getafe 1 Alexis 90+2 Real Mallorca 3 Victor 30, Alejandro Alfaro 68, Tomer Hemed 78 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,000 - - - Real Sociedad 3 Antoine Griezmann 47,70, Imanol Agirretxe 83 Racing Santander 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,423 - - - Espanyol 0 Sporting Gijon 3 Adrian Colunga 47, Oscar Trejo 70, Mate Bilic 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - -
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.