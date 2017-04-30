Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
April 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Celta Vigo 0 Athletic Club 3 Raul Garcia 35,50, Mikel Rico 83 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,320 - - - Eibar 2 Kike Garcia 62, Sergi Enrich 66 Leganes 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,256 - - - Real Betis 1 Ruben Pardo 12 Alaves 4 Nenad Krsticic 48, Ruben Sobrino 54, Christian Santos 58, Aleksandar Katai 90+4 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 22,271 - - - Osasuna 2 Jhon Mondragon 4, Juanfran 78og Deportivo Coruna 2 Guilherme 18,70 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,294 - - - Saturday, April 29 Espanyol 0 Barcelona 3 Luis Suarez 50,87, Ivan Rakitic 77 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,708 - - - Las Palmas 0 Red Card: Kevin-Prince Boateng 65 Atletico Madrid 5 Kevin Gameiro 2,18, Saul Niguez 17, Thomas Partey 72, Fernando Torres 90+1 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 23,570 - - - Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 27, Marcelo 86 Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo 57 Valencia 1 Daniel Parejo 82 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,180 - - - Real Sociedad 2 Carlos Vela 45, Juanmi 84 Granada CF 1 Adrian Ramos 65 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,003 - - - Friday, April 28 Villarreal 3 Roberto Soldado 33, Cedric Bakambu 47,59 Sporting Gijon 1 Douglas 73 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,120 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 1 Malaga v Sevilla (1900)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2