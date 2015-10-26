Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 26
Athletic Club 3 Markel Susaeta 29, Aritz Aduriz 42,67
Missed penalty: Aritz Aduriz 42
Sporting Gijon 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Sunday, October 25
Atletico Madrid 2 Jackson Martinez 32, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco 40
Valencia 1 Alcacer 72pen
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 51,097
- - -
Barcelona 3 Luis Suarez 21,48,85
Red Card: Javier Mascherano 83
Eibar 1 Borja Baston 10
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,228
- - -
Las Palmas 0
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,517
- - -
Levante 0
Red Card: Deyverson 90
Real Sociedad 4 Carlos Vela 8,84, Imanol Agirretxe 35, Asier Illarramendi 82
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 14,270
- - -
Saturday, October 24
Malaga 2 Adnane Tighadouini 62, Juan Carlos 85
Deportivo Coruna 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,664
- - -
Sevilla 5 Kevin Gameiro 35,45,60pen, Ever Banega 50pen, Yevgen Konoplyanka 81pen
Getafe 0
Red Card: Carlos Vigaray 59
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 34,595
- - -
Granada CF 1 Dimitri Foulquier 3
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 40pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,292
- - -
Celta Vigo 1 Nolito 85
Red Card: Gustavo Cabral 57
Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Danilo 23, Marcelo 90+6
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,494
- - -
Friday, October 23
Rayo Vallecano 3 Roberto Trashorras 36pen, Javi Guerra 76,78
Red Card: Tito 90+3
Espanyol 0
Red Card: Victor Sanchez 66
Missed penalty: Burgui 90+3
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,480
- - -