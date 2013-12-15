Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 15
Atletico Madrid 3 Diego Costa 59,81pen, Raul Garcia 63
Missed penalty: Diego Costa 74
Valencia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,000
- - -
Sevilla 1 Alberto Moreno 4
Athletic Club 1 Markel Susaeta 6
Missed penalty: Markel Susaeta 45+1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,456
- - -
Real Sociedad 5 Imanol Agirretxe 6,68, Ansotegi 55, Antoine Griezmann 62, Xavier Prieto 85
Real Betis 1 Jorge Molina 19
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,069
- - -
Almeria 0
Missed penalty: Verza 23
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,128
- - -
Saturday, December 14
Malaga 1 Roque Santa Cruz 75
Getafe 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,810
- - -
Barcelona 2 Neymar 30pen,68
Villarreal 1 Mateo Musacchio 48
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 66,130
- - -
Rayo Vallecano 0
Red Card: Nacho 43
Granada CF 2 Fran Rico 35, Riki 89
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,297
- - -
Osasuna 2 Oriol Riera 16,39
Red Card: Francisco Silva 79
Real Madrid 2 Isco 45, Pepe 80
Red Card: Sergio Ramos 44
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 15,978
- - -
Friday, December 13
Levante 2 David Barral 41,80
Elche 1 Ionut Sapunaru 26
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,144
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 16
Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo (2100)