Soccer-Portuguese championship results and standings

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, February 27 FC Arouca 1 Belenenses 2 Sunday, February 26 Boavista 0 Porto 1 Nacional 0 CD Feirense 0 Vitoria Setubal 1 Braga 1 Saturday, February 25 CD Tondela 1 Maritimo 1 Estoril 0 Sporting 2 Rio Ave 0 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Friday, February 24 Benfica 3 GD Ch