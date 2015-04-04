Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Malaga 1 Recio 55 Real Sociedad 1 Ruben Pardo Gutierrez 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,499 - - - Almeria 1 Tomer Hemed 70pen Red Card: Sebastian Dubarbier 58 Levante 4 David Barral 17,53,75, Victor 32 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 9,603 - - - Cordoba 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Antoine Griezmann 5, Saul Niguez 39 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 17,659 - - - Sevilla 2 Aleix Vidal 3, Carlos Bacca 21 Athletic Club 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,752 - - - Friday, April 3 Eibar 1 Arruabarrena 35pen Red Card: Raul Navas 90+5 Rayo Vallecano 2 Alberto Bueno 40, Manucho 42 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 3,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Real Madrid v Granada CF (1000) Valencia v Villarreal (1500) Getafe v Deportivo Coruna (1700) Celta Vigo v Barcelona (1900) Monday, April 6 Espanyol v Elche (1800)
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.