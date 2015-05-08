Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Friday Eibar 0 Espanyol 2 Sergio Garcia 29, Christian Stuani 60 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 5,722 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Granada CF v Cordoba (1400) Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1600) Real Madrid v Valencia (1800) Athletic Club v Deportivo Coruna (2000) Sunday, May 10 Levante v Atletico Madrid (1000) Villarreal v Elche (1500) Almeria v Malaga (1700) Celta Vigo v Sevilla (1900) Monday, May 11 Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (1845)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.