UPDATE 1-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, February 25 Juventus 2 Empoli 0 Napoli 0 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 26 22 0 4 55 17 66 2 AS Roma 25 18 2 5 54 22 56 ------------------------- 3 Napoli 26 16 6 4 60 29 54 ------------------------- 4 Atalanta Bergamo 26 16 3 7 42 26 51 ------------------------- 5 Inter Milan 25 15 3 7 40 24 48