Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 21
Real Sociedad 0
Atletico Madrid 1 Radamel Falcao 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Osasuna 0
Real Betis 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,215
- - -
Granada CF 1 Youssef El Arabi 77
Red Card: Iriney 72
Real Zaragoza 2 Helder Postiga 3, Victor Rodriguez Romero 27
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Espanyol 3 Joan Verdu 37,48, Cristian Stuani 90+3
Red Card: Diego Colotto 81
Rayo Vallecano 2 Leonardo Carrilho Baptistao 11,63
Red Card: Mikel Labaka 68
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,497
- - -
Getafe 0
Levante 1 Michel 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,500
- - -
Saturday, October 20
Deportivo Coruna 4 Pizzi 26pen,47, Alex Bergantinos 37, Jordi Alba 79og
Barcelona 5 Jordi Alba 3, Tello 8, Lionel Messi 18,43,77
Red Card: Javier Mascherano 49
Halftime: 2-4; Attendance: 34,600
- - -
Valencia 3 Roberto Soldado 26pen, Alberto Costa 88, Nelson Haedo Valdez 90
Athletic Bilbao 2 Aduriz 19,30
Red Card: Ander Herrera 67
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Real Madrid 2 Gonzalo Higuain 11, Cristiano Ronaldo 67pen
Celta Vigo 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Malaga 2 Isco 37, Joaquin 88
Missed penalty: Joaquin 85
Real Valladolid 1 Manucho 9
Red Card: Manucho 81
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 22
Sevilla v Real Mallorca (1930)