Rugby-Test Japan v Ireland summary

June 17 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Japan and Ireland on Saturday at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka, Japan Japan 22 Ireland 50 Half Time: 3-31 Scorers: Japan : Tries: Ryuji Noguchi (60),Kenki Fukuoka (77),Yutaka Nagare (79) Conversions: Rikiya Matsuda (61, 80) Penalty Goal: Yu Tamura (15) Ireland : Tries: Keith Earls (12, 71),Dan Leavy (25, 29),Jack Conan (31, 46),Garry Ringrose (66) Conversions: Paddy Jackson (13, 26, 30,